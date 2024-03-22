March 22, 2024 02:09 am | Updated 02:10 am IST

Recently, hours after resigning as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The judge’s decision to join politics and the manner in which it was taken has raised questions of judicial impropriety. Some people disapprove of the practice of judges holding official posts after retirement; they believe that this may impinge upon the independence of the judiciary. Others, including those in the government, have pointed out that such posts often require judicial personnel of the highest integrity and there is no Constitution bar to this effect.

Should judges accept official posts after retirement? Here we discuss the question

Guests: Justice Deepak Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court; Sanjay Hedge, a senior advocate based in Delhi

Host: Aaratrika Bhaumik

