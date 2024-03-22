GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Should judges accept official posts after retirement? | The Hindu parley podcast

March 22, 2024 02:09 am | Updated 02:10 am IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Recently, hours after resigning as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The judge’s decision to join politics and the manner in which it was taken has raised questions of judicial impropriety. Some people disapprove of the practice of judges holding official posts after retirement; they believe that this may impinge upon the independence of the judiciary. Others, including those in the government, have pointed out that such posts often require judicial personnel of the highest integrity and there is no Constitution bar to this effect.

Should judges accept official posts after retirement? Here we discuss the question

Guests: Justice Deepak Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court; Sanjay Hedge, a senior advocate based in Delhi

Host: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Read the parley article here.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

judge / judiciary (system of justice) / The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu Parley Podcast

