Should India be alarmed by China’s COVID surge? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, after the easing of its stringent zero-COVID policy in December, there is apprehension that the pandemic could be entering a new, uncertain phase.

Here we discuss the situation in China and the potential impact in India.

Guests: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organization; Dr. Giridhara R. Babu, professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI, Bengaluru

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for ‘Parley by The Hindu’.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in