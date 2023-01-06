HamberMenu
Should India be alarmed by China’s COVID surge? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

Zubeda Hamid
A staff member walks next to bodies in body bags at a funeral home in Shanghai on January 4, 2023.

A staff member walks next to bodies in body bags at a funeral home in Shanghai on January 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, after the easing of its stringent zero-COVID policy in December, there is apprehension that the pandemic could be entering a new, uncertain phase.

Here we discuss the situation in China and the potential impact in India.

Guests: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organization; Dr. Giridhara R. Babu, professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI, Bengaluru

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Read the parley article here

