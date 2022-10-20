Podcast

Should Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians be given SC status? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Dalit Christians take out a march in Thiruvananthapuram. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Recently, the Union government formed a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, to examine whether Scheduled Caste (SC) status can be accorded to Dalits who have over the years converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism.

Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Sukhadeo Thorat, former chairman of the University Grants Commission and Professor Emeritus at JNU; Subhajit Naskar, Assistant Professor at Jadavpur University

Host: Abhinay Lakshman 

