Rosie Llewellyn-Jones on the East India Company’s impact on India | The Hindu On Books podcast

August 29, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

This week we are discussing “Empire Building-The Construction of British India 1690-1860. The book traces the journey of East India Company, from 1690 when they occupied Calcutta to 1860 a little after the great uprising that led to their demise. There have been several books on the East India Company, but what sets this one apart is the emphasis on the granular details and taking a closer look the changes company brought both in terms physical infrastructures and intellectual outlooks. Listen in, for more details on the first Indian author to publish in West. On the first cantonment, the first hill station and many other firsts for the Indian subcontinent.

Guest: Dr. Rosie Llewellyn Jones MBE

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

