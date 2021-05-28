Mucormycosis — what it is, and why it is associated with diabetes | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India has so far recorded close to 12,000 cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus infection as it is commonly known. The Central government has now declared it a notifiable disease. Mucormycosis is not unknown in India, but now, with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, it has come into popular consciousness now that the country is seeing a surge in its cases. While the increased use of steroids, which are needed for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients, is being cited as one possible reason, experts have also said that a majority of cases are seen in those with poorly-controlled diabetes.

Mucormycosis can affect many organs in the body, but what is being seen now is the rhino-orbito cerebral form — the infection affects the sinuses, nose, eyes and then brain. Doctors have reported that patients come to them a few weeks after recovering from COVID-19, with symptoms of mucormycosis.

Amphotericin B is the main antifungal drug used in treatment, and stocks are running low now in the country due to high demand. The Centre recently said five new pharma companies had been approved to produce Amphotericin B. Earlier, only six firms were manufacturing it.

To speak to us about this fungal infection, its link with diabetes and what can be done to prevent it, is Dr. V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai.

