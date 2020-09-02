In this episode, we follow up on a report that we carried in the paper last week and that merits a deeper discussion on an important legislation that is being discussed in Parliament right now. It’s on the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Act, 2019 and our story on it was about a draft report on it by the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, which said the provisions in the Bill, as it pertains to what kind of information can be collected through DNA sampling, could be misused. And, in particular, it flagged the possibility that it could be used for caste-based profiling.

Guest: Suhrith Parthasarathy, Advocate, Madras High Court.

