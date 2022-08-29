Ravinder Kaur on India’s ‘nation branding’ and global identity | On Books podcast

Varghese K. George August 29, 2022 17:04 IST

Kaur explains the creation of the nation’s ‘brand image’ to build its global identity in her recent book ‘Brand New Nation: Capitalist Dreams and Nationalist Designs in Twenty-First-Century India.’

‘Nation branding’ has replaced ‘nation building’ these days, Ravinder Kaur argues in her fascinating and provocative book, ‘Brand New Nation.’ She explains how India blends cultural and material factors to build its global identity, and how this branding efforts impact domestic politics. Listen to more On Books podcasts:



