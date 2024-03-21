GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What lies ahead for Pakistan-Taliban relations | In Focus podcast

Ramnathan Kumar joins us to discuss airstrikes in the Afghan territory, their impact on Pakistan-Taliban relations, and what we can expect in the weeks and months ahead.

March 21, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Pre-dawn air strikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban, or TTP, militants on the 19th of March mark a new low in relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Pakistan claims that it retaliated against TTP strongholds in Afghanistan following a terror strike in North Waziristan on the 16th of March in which 7 Pakistani security personnel were killed. 

The Taliban claim that eight women and children were killed in the Pakistani air raids. A spokesman for the group warned of dire consequences even as Taliban border forces attacked Pakistani positions. 

What do these events spell for Pakistan-Taliban relations? Has the wheel come full circle for Rawalpindi which was responsible for the creation of the Taliban and was vociferous in welcoming the return of the group to Kabul in 2021? What can we expect in the weeks and months ahead? 

Guest: Ramnathan Kumar, former Special Secretary in the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), who is an expert on Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

