NEP 2020: What are the objections to the Multiple Entry Multiple Exit system? | In Focus podcast

September 29, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has flagged its concerns over a key element of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 – the multiple exit and entry system for students in higher education.

The Committee’s report, titled “Implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in Higher Education,” says that a policy of multiple entry/exit for undergraduate students may not work well in the Indian context. It took this view following strong objections from students and teachers. Already, some states, including Kerala, have refused to implement the multiple entry/exit system.

So, what is the rationale behind the government’s introduction of this feature in college education? How is it meant to work? And why are students and teachers opposed to it?

Guest: Professor Anita Rampal, former Dean, Faculty of Education at Delhi University.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

