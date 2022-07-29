Monsoon Session Day 9: the ‘Rashtrapatni’ issue, ruling party protests, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 29, 2022 10:12 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of three more Rajya Sabha MPs, written replies, and protests by BJP as well as the opposition.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the ninth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 28, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. In addition to discussing the protests by BJP members against Congress MP Adhir Chowdry for allegedly insulting president Draupadi Murmu, we also discuss important written replies that were tabled during the session, including the government’s sanction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban). We also discuss the suspension of three additional Rajya Sabha MPs, taking the count of suspended MPs to 23. In addition to this, we also discuss the important replies that were tabled in the Rajya Sabha, including the pending requests for investigation by the CBI. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Priyali Prakash, Saptaparno Ghosh Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



