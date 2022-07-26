Monsoon Session Day 6: President’s swearing-in ceremony, suspension of Congress MPs, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 26, 2022 10:21 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the swearing-in ceremony of Draupadi Murmu as the 15th president, suspension of four Congress members, and multiple adjournments over sloganeering.

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the swearing-in ceremony of Draupadi Murmu as the 15th president, suspension of four Congress members, and multiple adjournments over sloganeering.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the sixth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 26, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the proceedings of the houses of parliament that took place after the swearing-in ceremony of the 15 th president of India, Draupadi Murmu. Along with the suspension of four congress MPs for the rest of the monsoon session, we also discuss the multiple adjournments caused due to continued protests and sloganeering in both the houses of the parliament. We also talk about the discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Also Read Amending the Weapons of Mass Destruction Act Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Associate and Political Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Diksha Munjal, Saptaparno Ghosh Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



Our code of editorial values