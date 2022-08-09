Monsoon Session Day 16: parliament adjourned sine die, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 09, 2022 10:06 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the last day of the monsoon session, bills passed in both the houses, and the farewell of Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debates and high drama from both houses of the Parliament. In this episode, we give you an overview of the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, that took place on August 8, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the last day of chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and cover the speeches of various members of the Rajya Sabha in bidding him farewell, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We also discuss the passing of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition, we also discuss the passing of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as well as the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Guest: Sandeep Phukhan, Deputy editor, The Hindu Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



