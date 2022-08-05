Monsoon Session Day 14: protests over use of ED against opposition, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 05, 2022 09:52 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover passing of bills, written replies and the intense protests by opposition members leading to disruptions and adjournments.

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover passing of bills, written replies and the intense protests by opposition members leading to disruptions and adjournments.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debates and high drama from both houses of the Parliament. In this episode, we give you an overview of the fourteenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, that took place on August 4, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the intense protests by the opposition over the government’s use of central investigative agencies against the opposition, in addition to the summoning of Mallikarjun Kharge. We also discuss the passing of the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill and important written replies in the upper house. In addition, we also cover the discussion on the Atal Bhujal Yojana along with discussing the important replies in the lower house as well. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Read more the National Herald case: Explained | What is the National Herald case and why has the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi? Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended till August 8, wife summoned Explained | The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and why it relates to only two States Guest: Jigeesh A. M., Deputy Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Priyali Prakash, Diksha Munjal Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



Our code of editorial values