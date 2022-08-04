Monsoon Session Day 13: Centre withdraws the Personal Data Protection Bill, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 04, 2022 10:06 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the passing of important bills in both the houses, written replies, and the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the thirteenth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on August 3, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the passing of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, in addition to the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. We also cover the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill in the Rajya Sabha, along with the maiden speech of P.T. Usha as a nominated member of the house. In addition to this we also discuss important written replies from both the houses of the parliament. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Associate and Political Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



