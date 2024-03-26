GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What can microplastics do to the human body? | In Focus podcast

Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan joins us to discuss a study he co-authored, on finding micro and nanoplastics in clogged blood vessels of the heart, their potential link to health complications and also explains the need for policy changes to combat plastic pollution.

March 26, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

It’s hard to imagine a world without plastic now – plastic exists in almost every sphere of our life. Microplastics, the tiny toxic particles that plastics shed and that are scattered across the environment have been found everywhere – from clouds, to the bottom of the ocean, in Antarctica and even in our bodies – we swallow them and we breathe them in. In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine however, researchers found microplastics and nanoplastics – which are even smaller particles – inside our innermost organ -- in the fatty deposits or plaques that can accumulate in the blood vessels of the heart. They also found that those with these plastics in their blood vessels had a greater risk of experiencing heart attacks, strokes or death. However, they have cautioned this was only a link and not proof that plastics led to bad health – much more research is needed to establish how plastics really affect our health.

Study takes a closer look at association between MNPs and cardiovascular events

The study comes at a time when the world and India is attempting to ban plastic and encourage people towards sustainable, plastic-free options – but this is happening very slowly, as we can see all around us, in daily life and in the massive landfills in our city.

What can micro and nanoplastics do to the human body? What is the direction research into this must take? And how can we minimise our exposure to plastic pollution?

Guest: Dr Sanjay Rajagopalan, one of the authors of the study and Chief, Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief Academic and Scientific Officer at University Hospitals, Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, Ohio, United States

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

