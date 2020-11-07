Looking at the U.S. election and what it means for India | The Hindu In Focus podcast

By the evening of Friday, November 6, the Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden was on the verge of securing the United States presidency by surging into leads in several States that will take him past the all-important 270-electoral-vote mark. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, has said the election is not over, alleged illegalities, and that he would mount a legal challenge, which may prolong the verdict. What does the election mean for America, its political future, its place in the world. And what would a potential Biden presidency mean for India?

Guests: Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent for The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor and National Editor, The Hindu.

