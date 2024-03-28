Moscow terror attack: Why did ISIS target Russia? | In Focus podcast

March 28, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

A deadly terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22 left more than 130 people dead and nearly 200 injured. This was the deadliest mass shooting incident in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege. The Islamic State—Khorasan Province (IS-KP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Vladimir Putin has said that radical Islamists were behind the attack, and hinted at Ukraine’s involvement.

So, why are radical Islamists, and the Islamic State in particular, targeting Russia, and why now?

Guest: MK Bhadrakumar, a strategic analyst and former diplomat who has served in West Asia

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: