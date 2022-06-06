How have attrition cycles in the IT industry changed over time? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar June 06, 2022 18:00 IST

Francisco D’Souza speaks to us on attrition cycles in the IT industry and how companies can treat talent creatively.

The technology services industry has had a tremendous run these past couple of years. Customer’s acceptance of technology and services from remote likely spurred the trend. In tandem, as demand from customers rose, the war for talent too intensified. The industry has gone through these cycles multiple times over the years. Guest: Francisco D’Souza, co-founder and managing partner at Recognize, a growth fund. Frank was formerly vice-chairman of IT services firm Cognizant Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Reenu Cyriac



