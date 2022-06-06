Podcast

How have attrition cycles in the IT industry changed over time? | In Focus podcast

The technology services industry has had a tremendous run these past couple of years. Customer’s acceptance of technology and services from remote likely spurred the trend. In tandem, as demand from customers rose, the war for talent too intensified.

The industry has gone through these cycles multiple times over the years.

Guest: Francisco D’Souza, co-founder and managing partner at Recognize, a growth fund. Frank was formerly vice-chairman of IT services firm Cognizant

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


