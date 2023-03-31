HamberMenu
Is there a revival in the Khalistan movement? | The Hindu Parley podcast

March 31, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh

After the Punjab police launched a coordinated crackdown against the Dubai-returned radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, and his associates on March 18, there is rising concern about a revival of the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

Here we discuss the developments.

Guests: Shashi Kant, a former Director-General of Punjab Police; Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and former I&B Minister

Host: Vijaita Singh

Read the parley article here

You can now find    The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

