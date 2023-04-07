HamberMenu
Is the India-Bhutan relationship intact? | The Hindu Parley podcast

April 07, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

During Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s visit to New Delhi this month, India announced a number of measures to support its neighbour’s development plans. However, the unspoken part of the visit was Bhutan’s boundary talks with China. Before the King’s visit to India, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering had said in an interview that Bhutan and China have made considerable progress on demarcating border lines.

Here we take stock of the India-Bhutan relationship.

Guests: Pavan K. Varma, a writer, former diplomat and MP. He served as India’s Ambassador to Bhutan from 2009 to 2012; Phunchok Stobdan, an academic and a former diplomat, is the author of The Great Game in the Buddhist Himalayas

Host: Suhasini Haidar

Read the parley article here

You can now find   The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

