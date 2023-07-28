Is seat adjustment enough for Opposition unity? | The Hindu Parley podcast

July 28, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:47 am IST

On July 18, the top leaders of 26 Opposition parties joined hands to form INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), a coalition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 general elections. The coalition plans to set up an 11-member coordination committee, prepare an action plan, and eventually work out a seat-sharing arrangement.

But is seat adjustment enough for Opposition unity? Here we discuss this question.

Guests: Suhas Palshikar taught political science at Savitribai Phule University, Pune, and is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics; E. Sridharan, the Academic Director and Chief Executive of the University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India

