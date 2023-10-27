Is India ready to host the Olympics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

October 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

The Prime Minister recently said that India aspires to host the 2036 Olympics Games. This has been a dream for successive governments and sports officials. Hosting the Olympics would not only underscore India’s importance as a sporting nation, but also enable it to assert its geopolitical power and showcase development.

Here, we discuss whether India is ready to host the Olympics?

Guests: Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting with JSW Sports; Norris Pritam, journalist with over three decades of experience in covering multi-discipline events including six Olympics

Host: Uthra Ganesan

