Is India ready to host the Olympics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

October 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

Uthra Ganesan

The Prime Minister recently said that India aspires to host the 2036 Olympics Games. This has been a dream for successive governments and sports officials. Hosting the Olympics would not only underscore India’s importance as a sporting nation, but also enable it to assert its geopolitical power and showcase development.

Here, we discuss whether India is ready to host the Olympics?

Guests: Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting with JSW Sports; Norris Pritam, journalist with over three decades of experience in covering multi-discipline events including six Olympics

Host: Uthra Ganesan

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

The Hindu Parley Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

