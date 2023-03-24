Is India in the grip of a ‘stray dog’ crisis? | The Hindu Parley podcast

March 24, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

In recent weeks, there have been many attacks by stray dogs on people, especially children. With an estimated 1.5-6 crore stray canines roaming around the streets in India, questions are being raised about the implementation of municipality laws and cultural attitudes of tolerance towards stray dogs.

Here we discuss the scale of the public safety issue and provide a legal and administrative context.

Guests: Meghna Uniyal, Director and Co-founder, Humane Foundation for People and Animals; Shailaja Chandra, former Chief Secretary of Delhi

Host: Jacob Koshy

