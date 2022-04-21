Is India heading towards a possible fourth COVID-19 wave? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Masking and vaccination, the best tools we have today, are the need of the hour

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country has been going up steadily in Delhi and Maharashtra, considered bellwether States in the country, as far as the pandemic goes. Is this an indication of a further COVID-19 wave in India, and what are the precautions that people and health systems have to take in order to avoid devastation on a scale as was seen during the second wave. Here we discuss the possible scenarios. Guests: Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology of ICMR; J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu government Host: Ramya Kannan You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



