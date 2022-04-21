Podcast

Is India heading towards a possible fourth COVID-19 wave? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country has been going up steadily in Delhi and Maharashtra, considered bellwether States in the country, as far as the pandemic goes. Is this an indication of a further COVID-19 wave in India, and what are the precautions that people and health systems have to take in order to avoid devastation on a scale as was seen during the second wave.

Here we discuss the possible scenarios.

Guests: Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology of ICMR; J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu government

Host: Ramya Kannan

