Is ‘highway hypnosis’ a cause for concern on Indian roads? | In Focus podcast

Ranjit Gadgil speaks to us about the safety of highways in our country, and how we can improve its road safety track record.

July 06, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

The recent bus accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway that left 25 people dead after the bus hit an iron pole and caught fire, has once again thrown the spotlight on road accidents in India. Our country has one of the highest numbers of road crash deaths and injuries in the world. In 2021, India saw over 4 lakh road accidents that killed over 1.5 lakh people. What is tragic, is that the majority of these deaths and injuries occur in young persons, generally those in the 18 to 45 age group.

Highways of course do not account for all road accidents, but they do account for a major proportion of deaths. One media report states on the Samruddhi Expressway alone, 616 accidents have occurred since it was opened just six-odd months ago, killing 88 people and leaving over 600 injured.

Why are our highways so unsafe? Is ‘highway hypnosis’ a phenomenon that affects drivers a cause for concern on Indian roads? How do road design and engineering, the speeds at which vehicles are driven and driver education play into safety on our roads? With even more highways and expressways being built, how can the country improve its road safety track record?

Guest: Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar, an organisation that works in the areas of sustainable development, urban planning and road safety

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

