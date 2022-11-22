  1. EPaper
Is escalation built into the Russia-Ukraine war? | In Focus podcast

Ranjan Mathai speaks to us on the recent possible escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war with respect to the missile strike inside Polish territory, and how this affects the position of other countries in the war.

November 22, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Amit Baruah

The killing of two persons inside Polish territory on November 15 by a missile strike had the world on edge till it became known that the likely culprit was a Ukrainian and not a Russian missile.

A flurry of meetings took place and statements flew thick and fast. U.S. President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting of like-minded Western nations on the sidelines of the G20 Bali summit.

As NATO and Western statements suggested that it was a Ukrainian air defence missile that may have landed in Poland, tensions eased, but dangers lurk ahead as the Russia-Ukraine confrontation looks to go on and on.

Guest: Ranjan Mathai, former Indian Foreign Secretary.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

