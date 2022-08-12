Is a Chinese vessel’s ‘visit’ to Sri Lanka a threat to India? | In focus podcast

Amit Baruah August 12, 2022

Ranjan Mathai speaks to us on the possible entry of Yuan Wang 5 at a Sri Lankan port, and the issues that concern India over this.

A possible berthing call by a Chinese surveillance vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, has led to Beijing protesting loudly about New Delhi’s suggestion to Colombo that the tracking ship be denied entry. Colombo has said that it had asked Beijing to defer the call by the Yuan Wang 5 at a time when the country faces a dire economic crisis. After Indian concerns, the Chinese in a harsh statement asked New Delhi not to disrupt “normal exchanges” between Colombo and Beijing. The Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka also had a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the issue. Can India ensure that the Yuan Wang 5 does not come calling to Hambantota? Haven’t Chinese submarines and a warship come to Sri Lankan ports earlier? Don’t American ships come to Trincomalee? Guest: Ranjan Mathai, former Indian Foreign Secretary. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



