The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by the Rajya Sabha on December 11 was preceded by two days of intense debate in both the Houses of Parliament. Legislators raised several points of debate about the legality of the Bill and its potential effects on India's polity.

In this podcast we sum up the best of the debates and the lines of argument taken by each party.

Guest: Maansi Verma - Founder, Maadhyam, a participatory policymaking initiative.