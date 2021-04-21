India's second wave started later than other countries. Here's why | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Did India miss data that pointed to what was coming? We ask Dr. Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of epidemiology and chair of biostatistics at the University of Michigan

The second wave of COVID-19 infections in India has seen record-highs of over 2,000 deaths and nearly 3 lakh cases recorded on a single day. Health systems in many parts of the country are completely overwhelmed, reports of oxygen shortage are pouring in, and as cases surge, some States have imposed local lockdowns.

How is the second wave in India, which began this year, much later than second waves in other parts of the world, different? Did we miss data that pointed to what was coming? When can we expect to see a decline in cases? And what steps can the country take, to ensure that we battle the pandemic without another economically-crippling national lockdown.



To answer these questions, we have with us today, Dr. Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of epidemiology and chair of biostatistics at the University of Michigan.