India's net zero commitment at CoP 26, explained | In Focus Podcast

Jacob Koshy speaks to us on net zero emissions and India's change of heart on it

The 26th Conference of parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or CoP 26 as it is popularly called was held a few days ago in Glasgow, Scotland. At the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will aim to attain net zero emissions by 2070. He also announced that India will draw 50% of its consumed energy from renewable sources by 2030, and cut its carbon emissions by a billion tonnes by the same year. This announcement of a net zero date by India is considered a surprise move by many. What exactly is net zero and why is it important? What has been India's stance on it so far, and what does the new announcement by PM Modi mean? We discuss these in this episode.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, The Hindu's Deputy Science Editor

Host: P.J. George