How will the rise of AI impact jobs?| In Focus podcast

Manish Bahl speaks to us on if artificial intelligence has an impact on jobs, and how the education sector is preparing students to deal with technology. 

January 17, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Artificial intelligence has helped take over some of the mundane tasks done by humans across sectors, in recent years. It has helped enhance the value that humans bring to their jobs. But there is also fear that automation may replace humans, leaving us without options for livelihoods. Shop-floor automation in manufacturing is an example that has given rise to such anxieties. Where does AI go from here. 

In a conversation with The Hindu, Manish Bahl, founder, Curious Insights and former head of the cenre for the Future of Work in Cognizant says there will be job impact, as also job creation. Where he sounds a warning bell is on the education sector that is likely preparing students to fight artificial intelligence instead of equipping them to complement these technologies. Where creativity and innovation flourish, artificial intelligence can but take on a secondary role.

Guest: Manish Bahl, founder, Curious Insights and former head of the cenre for the Future of Work in Cognizant.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

