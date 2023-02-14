HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How will the latest RBI rate hike impact home loan EMIs, FDs rates, housing market? | In Focus podcast

Ravi Saraogi speaks to us on the implications of the RBI rate hike from the consumer’s point of view, and the impact it will have on the housing market. 

February 14, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Last week the Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%. This is the sixth rate hike since last May, for a total hike of 250 basis points in less than a year. The latest hike, while not entirely unexpected in some quarters, came as a surprise to those who were hoping for a pause in the consecutive rate hikes, especially given that inflation pressures were seen to be moderating.

But the rate hike has also sparked a debate about its effect on FD rates, home loan interest rates and EMIs, and in turn, the impact on demand in the real estate market. In this episode of InFocus, we try and decode the implications of the rate hike, especially from the consumer’s point of view.

Guest: Ravi Saraogi of Samasthiti Advisors, who is also a SEBI-registered investment advisor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmadsa Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.