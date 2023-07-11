HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How will the government’s Green Credit Programme work? | In Focus podcast

Kanchi Kohli speaks to us about the implementation of a Green Credit Programme (GCP), and the activities that qualify for green credits. 

July 11, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Union environment ministry has notified draft rules for implementation of a Green Credit Programme (GCP). The programme aims to create a market-based mechanism for incentivising “voluntary environmental actions” by individuals, urban local bodies, communities and the private sector. The draft is now in the public domain for suggestions and objections, for a period of 60 days, after which it will be finalised.

Under this programme, certain activities will earn green credits, which can also be traded – that is, bought and sold – on a trading platform.

So, how will this Green Credit Programme actually work? What activities qualify for green credits? And will the institutionalisation of green credits result in forests being viewed as fungible assets - just like any money or any commercial paper, when they actually are not?

Guest: Kanchi Kohli, Researcher (Environment, Law and Governance) and co-author of the book ‘Development of Environmental Laws in India’.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.