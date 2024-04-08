How is India faring in the battle against corruption | In Focus podcast

April 08, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

If the data relating to electoral bonds placed the spotlight on corporate entities buying favours from political parties, the actions of enforcement agencies point to officials taking cues from their political masters in going after opposition politicians.

The Indian Express newspaper reported on the April 3 that as many as 23 out of 25 prominent politicians who crossed over to the BJP since 2014 earned a reprieve from prosecution.

So, how is India faring in the battle against corruption? Or is selective targeting reducing the campaign against corruption to a farce?

Guest: Vipul Mudgal, Director of Common Cause, a Delhi-based NGO, and a Trustee of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramnian.

