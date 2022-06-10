How does ethanol blending in fuels aid India’s energy transition? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar June 10, 2022 18:00 IST

Dr. Charles Worringham speaks to us on the alternatives to ethanol and the path that India should adopt to satisfy its energy needs

How does ethanol blending in fuels aid India’s energy transition? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Dr. Charles Worringham speaks to us on the alternatives to ethanol and the path that India should adopt to satisfy its energy needs

Last week, the government announced that India had met the target of 10% ethanol blending with motor fuel ahead of time. The target for 20% blending had earlier been brought forward to 2025 from 2030. But is this the path that India should choose? Are there better alternatives to ethanol? What is the downside to the use of ethanol? Guest: Dr. Charles Worringham, an Australia-based former academic and now independent researcher and a guest contributor for Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the IEEFA, with a special interest in India’s energy transition Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values