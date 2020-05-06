How COVID-19 is affecting other essential health services | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we take a detailed look at aspects of our healthcare system that are being neglected while all of our resources are directed toward battling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are issues like the immunisation of children, antenatal care of pregnant women, treatment of chronic illnesses and other infectious diseases that still require urgent attention. And the concern is that many of these may suffer as the healthcare system is burdened by COVID-19.

Guest: Rajib Dasgupta, Professor of Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University.