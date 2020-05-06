Podcast

How COVID-19 is affecting other essential health services | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we take a detailed look at aspects of our healthcare system that are being neglected while all of our resources are directed toward battling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are issues like the immunisation of children, antenatal care of pregnant women, treatment of chronic illnesses and other infectious diseases that still require urgent attention. And the concern is that many of these may suffer as the healthcare system is burdened by COVID-19.

Guest: Rajib Dasgupta, Professor of Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

 
Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | May 6, 2020 3:48:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/how-covid-19-is-affecting-other-essential-health-services-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31516861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY