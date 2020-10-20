Has India passed its COVID-19 peak, as a new government study claims? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Over the weekend, there was some significant news in the form of a modelling study conducted by a seven-member expert panel, constituted by the government, on the future course of the pandemic. The headline conclusion of the report is that India has passed its COVID-19 peak, and that if current trends continue there will be minimal cases by February.

In this pisode, we’re going to explore those conclusions made by the committee. We’ll examine whether the optimism is justified or there are factors, which we still need to keep a very close watch on, that could easily derail some of the progress the country has made in the last few weeks.

Our guest today is Gautam Menon, Professor of Physics and Biology at Ashoka university. He has a keen interest in the modelling of infectious diseases and its implications for public policy. He has been part of a prominent group of Indian scientists who have come up with detailed mathematical modelling on the progression of the disease.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

