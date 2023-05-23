HamberMenu
French Open 2023 Preview: Who will make the most of Nadal’s absence? | In Focus podcast

N Sudarshan speaks to us about what we can expect from the French Open 2023, and if Nadal’s absence will prove advantageous for Djokovic to claim his 23rd grand slam. 

May 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

G. Sampath

This year’s French Open, which is starting on May 28 th, will take place in the looming shadow of 14-time champion Rafael Nadal’s absence. It is also expected that this year could finally mark the long overdue transition in men’s tennis – from the domination of the Big Three of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic, to the next generation of players led by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner.

On the women’s side, defending champion Iga Swiatek is under an injury cloud – though its reportedly not serious -- and it’s a typically open field, defined by a growing rivalry between this year’s Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina. It is also possible that we could see a completely new women’s Grand Slam champion at Roland Garros this time.

Who are favourites? Who are the dark horses? And can Djokovic take advantage of Nadal’s absence to notch up a record 23 rd Grand Slam?

Guest: N. Sudarshan from The Hindu’s sports bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

