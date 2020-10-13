Explaining the science behind this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In this first of two episodes delving into the winners of Nobel Prize 2020, we look at the Physiology or Medicine award given to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for their discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. The Nobel announcement said the Prize had been given to “three scientists who have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world”. We explain why the work of the three scientists is crucial and how they built on each other’s work.

Guest: T.V. Venkateshwaran, Science Communicator, Senior Scientist at Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

