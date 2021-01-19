Podcast

Explaining India's Vaccine Diplomacy, in the neighbourhood and beyond | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As India emerges as a major provider of vaccines in the neighbourhood, this episode examines India's vaccine diplomacy. From Nepal and Bangladesh to Sri Lanka and Myanmar, India is in talks to supply vaccines. How is Delhi balancing India's domestic needs with its commitment to help abroad? What are the considerations in India's outreach? What has been the impact of China's recent South

Asia-focused multilateral COVID-19 diplomatic initiatives?

Host/author is Ananth Krishnan

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, national and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Kallol Bhattacherjee, correspondent covering foreign affairs, The Hindu

Meera Srinivasan, correspondent covering Sri Lanka and the Maldives, The Hindu

