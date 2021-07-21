Does India need a Ministry of Cooperation? | In Focus podcast

C. Shambu Prasad tells us how it will impact the vast universe of India’s co-operatives

During the recent Cabinet reshuffle, the government announced the creation of a Ministry of Cooperation. The Ministry’s mandate, the government says, “is to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country”.

Opposition parties have called it an attempt by the Centre to take over a domain that comes under the State governments. Critics have also read political significance into the fact that this ministry is being headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

So, why do we need a Ministry of Cooperation, and how will it impact the vast universe of India’s co-operatives?

Guest: Professor C. Shambu Prasad, Institute of Rural Management, Anand

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu