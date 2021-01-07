Do we have a grip on disinformation in 2021? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Disinformation, or “fake news” in common parlance, is a malaise born amid the infodemic of the social media age. In the last few years, it has been used as an effective weapon to polarise communities and upset democratic processes.

As we begin 2021, we discuss the current state of the malady.

Guests: Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and Professor of Political Communication at the University of Oxford; Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, a fact-checking website.

Host: P.J. George

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in