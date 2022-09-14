Podcast

Do Ukraine’s recent gains mean a shift in the war? | In Focus podcast

The Ukraine war has been raging for nearly seven months, and the dominant pattern so far has been Russia making slow and incremental gains in territory. But this pattern was abruptly broken over the past week as Ukraine made rapid gains in the north and north-east. Russian troops have been driven out of cities like Kupyansk and Izyum, which are critical from the perspective of military logistics and supply lines.

How would the loss of these logistical hubs affect Russia’s military campaign? What enabled Ukraine to make these rapid gains, and do they signify a turning point in the war? How will these losses impact President Vladimir Putin politically back in Russia?

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 4:37:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/do-ukraines-recent-gains-mean-a-shift-in-the-war-in-focus-podcast/article65889802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY