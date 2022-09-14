Do Ukraine’s recent gains mean a shift in the war? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath September 14, 2022 16:28 IST

Stanly Johny speaks to us on Ukraine’s rapid gains in territory, and how this change affects Russia moving forward.

Stanly Johny speaks to us on Ukraine’s rapid gains in territory, and how this change affects Russia moving forward.

The Ukraine war has been raging for nearly seven months, and the dominant pattern so far has been Russia making slow and incremental gains in territory. But this pattern was abruptly broken over the past week as Ukraine made rapid gains in the north and north-east. Russian troops have been driven out of cities like Kupyansk and Izyum, which are critical from the perspective of military logistics and supply lines. How would the loss of these logistical hubs affect Russia’s military campaign? What enabled Ukraine to make these rapid gains, and do they signify a turning point in the war? How will these losses impact President Vladimir Putin politically back in Russia? Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values