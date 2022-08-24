Did the Gujarat govt err in releasing the Bilkis Bano case convicts? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah August 24, 2022 19:30 IST

Rebecca John speaks to us on the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, and the legal issues surrounding this release.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of “nari shakti” in his Independence Day speech, 11 convicts responsible for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano, and the murder of several others in the anti-Muslim pogrom of February 2002, were released from jail prematurely. This followed an executive order from the Gujarat government, based on a committee’s recommendations, that also comprised two sitting BJP legislators from the State. The premature release of these prisoners, responsible for heinous crimes, has taken place behind closed doors. It has led to some public outrage and the matter may well go before the Supreme Court for its opinion on whether the State Government operated in a judicious manner. To discuss the issues surrounding the release, we are joined by Senior Advocate Rebecca John, who is a well-known criminal lawyer. Guest: Rebecca John, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



