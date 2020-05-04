Decoding Trump’s 60-day immigration curbs | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Two weeks ago, United States President Donald Trump had signed an immigration order restricting certain categories of immigration for a period of 60 days. The ostensible reason for this action was to save American jobs — more than 26 Americans signed up for unemployment benefits between early March and April 18. However, the executive order’s impact is questionable.

We examine the deeper roots of this EO, analyse its fallout and discuss what we can expect with regard to Green Cards and skilled workers with H1-B visas, going into election season in the U.S. and beyond.

Guest: Doug Rand, co-founder, Boundless Immigration, a U.S.-based firm that provides support for those seeking to immigrate to the U.S.

