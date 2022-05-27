Decoding the return of Labour to power in Australia | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath May 27, 2022 18:00 IST

Amitabh Mattoo speaks to us on the return of Labour Party in Australia, what does the return of Labour mean for Austalian domestic politics, and what changes we can expect in Australian foreign policy.

Decoding the return of Labour to power in Australia | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Amitabh Mattoo speaks to us on the return of Labour Party in Australia, what does the return of Labour mean for Austalian domestic politics, and what changes we can expect in Australian foreign policy.

After almost a decade, the Labour Party is back in power in Australia. In the federal elections on May 21, the ruling Liberal-National coalition led by Scott Morrison conceded defeat and the Labour Party’s Anthony Albanese is now the new Prime Minister. So what does the return of Labour mean for Austalian domestic politics, and what changes, if any, can we expect in Australian foreign policy? Guest: Professor Amitabh Mattoo from the School of International Studies at JNU Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values