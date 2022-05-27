Podcast

Decoding the return of Labour to power in Australia | In Focus podcast

After almost a decade, the Labour Party is back in power in Australia. In the federal elections on May 21, the ruling Liberal-National coalition led by Scott Morrison conceded defeat and the Labour Party’s Anthony Albanese is now the new Prime Minister.

So what does the return of Labour mean for Austalian domestic politics, and what changes, if any, can we expect in Australian foreign policy?

Guest: Professor Amitabh Mattoo from the School of International Studies at JNU

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


