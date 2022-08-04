Decoding the import of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s assassination | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah August 04, 2022 16:00 IST

Amit Baruah August 04, 2022 16:00 IST

R. Kumar speaks to us on the targeted killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, and what it means for al-Qaeda and the Taliban

R. Kumar speaks to us on the targeted killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, and what it means for al-Qaeda and the Taliban

The targeted killing of al-Qaeda chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, by an American missile in Kabul on July 31 has raised many questions about the possible impact of this assassination. It comes nearly 11 years after the U.S. took out al-Zawahiri’s boss, Osama bin Laden, in a ground operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan. A point of interest in both killings is that bin Laden and al-Zawahiri were hiding in plain sight in cities – one Pakistani and the other Afghan. Will this lead to a weakened al-Qaeda, unable to engage in terrorist actions abroad? Will the killing give a boost to al-Qaeda offshoots like the Islamic State? Was the Taliban giving shelter to al-Zawahiri in Kabul or did they tip the Americans off about his presence? Will the Taliban now get further isolated? Guest: R. Kumar, who retired as Special Secretary from India’s external intelligence agency, the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), and spent long years working on counter-terrorism and Pakistan-related issues. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan Listen to more In Focus episodes here:



Our code of editorial values