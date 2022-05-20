Decoding the geopolitical implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO | In Focus podcast

Stanly Johny speaks to us Russia’s possible response to Sweden and Finland joining NATO

One of the primary justifications given by Russian for its invasion of Ukraine was the relentless eastward expansion of NATO. But now two more countries in Russia’s neighbourhood – Sweden and Finland – have announced their decision to join NATO. Finland shares a 1,340km long border with Russia. This means that even as Russia is trying to build a buffer between Russia and a pro-NATO Ukraine in the Donbas region, Russia’s land border with NATO is set to double.

How does Finland and Sweden joining NATO change the strategic dynamics of the region? And what are Russia’s options in terms of a response?

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu