Decoding Broadcom’s intent to acquire VMWare for $61 billion | In Focus podcast
Naveen Mishra speaks to us on how VMWare can help Broadcom scale its offerings and raise revenue potential
Last week, Broadcom announced its decision to acquire VMWare for a humongous $61 billion. VMWare is known in technology circles for its specialisation in virtualising hardware assets. It offers app modernisation, and services across cloud, networking and security technologies. Broadcom designs, develops and manufactures a range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products.
What did Broadcom see in this target firm? Is there complementarity? How can VMWare help Broadcom scale its offerings and/or raise revenue potential?
Guest: Naveen Mishra, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner
Host: K. Bharat Kumar
Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan
Related Topics