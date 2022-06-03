Podcast

Decoding Broadcom’s intent to acquire VMWare for $61 billion | In Focus podcast

Last week, Broadcom announced its decision to acquire VMWare for a humongous $61 billion. VMWare is known in technology circles for its specialisation in virtualising hardware assets. It offers app modernisation, and services across cloud, networking and security technologies. Broadcom designs, develops and manufactures a range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products.

What did Broadcom see in this target firm? Is there complementarity? How can VMWare help Broadcom scale its offerings and/or raise revenue potential?

Guest: Naveen Mishra, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


