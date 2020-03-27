Coronavirus update: The good and the inadequate in the government’s economic package | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The Union government on Thursday announced a ₹1.7 lakh crore package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, providing free food and cash transfers to support the poorest citizens, who are most vulnerable during a crisis such as this.

In this update podcast, we give you a quick rundown of the various benefits announced and share some initial impressions about whether the package is adequate, looking at the sections of people who are left out and how India’s spending on economic support for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic compares with that of other countries.

Guest: Priscilla Jebaraj, Deputy Editor, The Hindu